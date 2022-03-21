Single

Joe Bonamassa

Minds Eye

Provogue (label)
21 March 2022 (released)
1 d
Andy Snipper

In advance of his UK tour, a new single from Joe Bonamassa and it is really exceptional.

Slow and contemplative, a beautiful Blues but one that has a massive – almost Floyd-like – expanse while still remaining absolutely Joe Bonamassa.

What seems, at first to be a simple guitar piece, it builds into a huge and dynamic look at a cheating, but still adored, spouse. It never gets overblown or excessive, always just that touch of restraint, but nonetheless the emotion and the depth of feeling are there in his guitar playing.

As always, Joe Bonamassa is developing and becoming a different musician and with every release we see another facet of the mature musician and this is no different.

Frankly, one of the best singles I’ve heard this year.


Picture by Kit Wood

JOE BONAMASSA
April & MAY 2022 UK TOUR

TICKETS AVAILBLE FROM
www.planetrocktickets.co.uk
www.jbonamassa.com
www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Glasgow SECC
Wednesday 20 April 2022

Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Friday 22 April 2022

Brighton Centre
Saturday 23 April 2022

Royal Albert Hall, London
Thursday 5 May 2022

Royal Albert Hall, London
Friday 6 May 2022

