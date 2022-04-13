Album Ian Siegal Stone By Stone Andy Snipper Share with:





Ian Siegal is one of Britain’s finest musicians, one of those characters who have never bowed to peer pressure or followed the approved route to success, and who have attracted musicians of similar quality all through his career. He has a voice that sounds like the result of a million cigars and thousand bottles of beer and a swaggering confidence about his singing that makes him the focus of anything he is involved with.



This album is possibly the most personal of his dozen or so releases and sees him collaborating with the likes of Shemekia Copeland, Jimbo Mathus and Stephen Hodges. Produced by Greta Valenti & Robin Davey, the sound is raw and spare with huge space around the musicians and Siegal’s world-worn voice up front. Greta explains, “We wanted to really capture the essence of who Ian Siegal is. His voice, his soul, and his years as an artist and touring musician all leading up to this point in his life and career.”



Frankly, every track here is, in a world of utterly bland pap, truly exceptional and stands out on its own. There isn’t a song on the album that I haven’t listened to individually a dozen times but they also hold together as a brilliant album.



The album kicks off with a rollicking gospel-like number ‘Working On A Building’ featuring Jimmy Wood (vocals & harp) and JJ Holiday (guitar) from The Imperial Crowns. It is simply not possible to sit still just listen to it, the handclaps drag you along and the harp is just so soulful.



‘Hand In Hand’ features Shemekia Copeland alongside Siegal in a great Blues. The emotion and soul in the track is palpable.



That leads to my favourite track on the album, ‘The Fear’. It is simply Ian Siegal with his heart exposed, raw and tender, the song of a man looking back on his life and beginning to see the dark future ahead. Just hard and pure.



Elsewhere, ‘I’m The Shit’ is an absolute, mischievous, delight, ‘Gathering Deep’ is dark and intense, ‘Holler’ is an old fashioned acoustic Blues, ‘Psycho’ is deep and complex – one of those tracks you wonder what the origins were. ‘K.K.’s Blues’ is a story-song that will make a great live number.



As with every album, Siegal makes something that is personal to him and to where he is in his life. He has found himself working with just the right people and with the right songs to make this happen and the result is excellent music.



He will be touring in April, May & June:



17-Nottingham ,Running Horse (solo)

18-Liverpool ,Philharmonic 2 (solo)

20-Manchester, Blues Kitchen (solo)

22-Kinross, Green Hotel (solo)

25-Lower Brailes,George Hotel (solo)

26-Wrotham Arms, Broadstairs (solo)

27-Cheltenham, Vonnie's (solo)

28-Sittingbourne, The Bourne Music Club (solo)

29-Worthenbury Village Hall

30-Chichester, Graylingwell Chapel (double bill with Alvin Youngblood Hart)



MAY

1-Leicester, Musician (solo)

2-Southampton, Platform Tavern (solo)

3-Coulsdon, Tuesday Night Music Club (solo)

4-Newark, Flying circus (solo)

5-London, Brixton Blues Kitchen (solo)

6-Devizes, Long Street Blues Club (with Birdmens)

16-23 House of Mercy writing retreat (as tutoor) North Cyprus

31- London, Ain't Nothin' But (Masterclass/An evening with...)



JUNE

1-Twickenham, Eel Pie Club (solo)

2-Sidmouth Jazz Festival (solo)