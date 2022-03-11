It’s been 10 years since the multi-Grammy award winning for King and Country released their em-inent debut album ‘Crave’ back in 2012. What a miraculous journey the pair have been on in that time. The two Australian brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone decided to follow in the footsteps of their older sister Rebeccas St. James, becoming renowned Christian pop/rock songwriters. 10 years on and much has changed for them. Now living in LA, the duo move on to release their fourth full-length studio album, ‘What Are We Waiting For?’. Out on the 11 of March, the candes-cent 13 track record provides a light of answer during a time of such uncertainty and darkness.Powerful pop beats drive this record forward, offering a majorly euphoric atmosphere, you can’t help but feel an enlightening sense of optimism through this album. Filled with introspective lyrics that delve into themes of community, diversity, family and love and gratitude that they share for their faith. For King & Country make an effort to highlight where it is they have come from, fusing elements of gospel into this modern pop album.The album features the lead single ‘RELATE’, already hitting No.1 on multiple Christian charts, as well as the singles ‘Love Me Like I Am’, ‘Unsung Hero’ and ‘For God Is With Us’. Mostly produced by themselves and Josh Kerr, the production on this record is what really stands out. The depth that has been put into this record is incredible and shows the duo’s evolution in contemporary songwriting. The album also features some amazing collaborations that have worked on this pro-ject such as Sleeping At Last, Dante Bowe, Tori Kelly and Kirk Franklin.“What’s been particularly beautiful about this album is that we were able to be home with our fami-lies while making it,” share Luke and Joel Smallbone. “We cannot wait to now take more new songs on the road, to see you out there and make new memories with you all!”In addition to their forthcoming album, for King & Country will be embarking on a 34 city run tour, starting March 31st in Southaven, the duo will play through Chicago, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and more before finishing up in Franklin, on May 22. Joining the duo will be platinum selling artist Dante Bowe.