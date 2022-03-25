Album Family A Song For Me Andy Snipper Share with:





Another excellent remaster by he team at Esoteric, this time the Family album ‘A Song For Me’.



It’s long been my favourite Family album as it saw them in the second phase as a band and the new elements bring an even more complex set of songs. Bassist Ric Grech had left to form the short-lived supergroup Blind Faith and sax player Jim King had been dismissed. The new players - bassist and violinist John Weider (previously with Eric Burdon And The Animals) and multi-instrumentalist (vibes, keyboards and flute) John ‘Poli’ Palmer (previously with Blossom Toes and then Eclection) – brought new ideas and styles to the band and the album reached #4 in the UK charts and charted all over Europe as well.



The core of Roger Chapman’s unique vocals alongside John Whitney’s rock guitar and drummer Rob Townshend all remained but bringing the flute into their music created a more folky element to a couple of songs and Weider’s violin being slightly more classical based than Grech definitely changes the tone when used.



When the band rocks, as they do on the title song, they really showed that few bands could touch them for straight out punch and drive but then there are songs such as ‘Some Poor Soul’ – a beautiful, simple ballad, or ‘The Cat And The Rat’ which shows off Chapman’s technique at its best or ‘Wheels’ – superior Prog with an oddly jazzy touch – really show what the new lineup is about.



The bonus tracks, the two singles A&B sides are worthwhile additions and the second CD features a number of BBC sessions which show the sheer live majesty of Family.



The remastering is superb, comparing it to my original copy shows a much cleaner sound floor, and the additional live tracks really add to the experience.