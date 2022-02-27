Single When Rivers Meet He'll Drive You Crazy Andy Snipper Share with:





When Rivers Meet have had a stellar couple of years: everybodies favourite Blues/Rockers, awards by the armful and an absolutely massive album in ‘Saving Grace’ as well as their debut set ‘We Fly Free’ which brought the pair to the attention of the massive.



This new single is another cracker off the ‘Saving Grace’ album. Loud, proud and loaded with fuzzed up guitars, as well as Grace’s fabulous vocals.



The whole single sizzles with restrained heat, a powerful drum pushing the song forward and that awesome fuzzed slide riff.



Top stuff and great to hear in single form.



