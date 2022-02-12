The chances of seeing Bastille in smaller venues is probably as remote as there not being any parties at 10 Downing Street during Lockdown!



However, the band who have scored another Number 1 album with Give Me The Future this week have given their fans a chance to buy the album through local Independent record shops that would also give them access to an intimate club gig.



The next time the band tour it will be arenas that they play, though in Preston the lucky fans who secured tickets to the gig were treat to a carefully selected range of tracks off the new album.



Although there was two of the members of the band on stage it was the power of the songs that were highlighted in the stripped down setting.



Future Holds opened up the first of two shows in Preston. For an hour the fans were taken through songs through the bands career to date. Lead singer Dan Smith was as engaging as ever, remembering the first time the band played in Preston.



Will Farquarson cleverly provided the loops which gave the songs performed a unique perspective. Although Bastille’s songs have an uplifting feel, No Bad Days is probably the most sombre sounding track off the new album.



Naturally Pompeii was received like a long lost friend as Smith looked upon the audience in awe as the fans belted out the chorus.



It was a track off the new album, Shut Off The Lights that closed the short set as Smith had the fans shouting out the chorus line only for Farquarson to play the fans’ singing voices back to them.



If the forthcoming arena shows are as good as this they will be a night to cherish for years to come.

