Personal struggles of confidence, self-image, body dysmorphia, and depression are set against the backdrop of the country's political epicentre on J Ru's latest album XIV XXVIII. The rapper utilizes a relentless stream of consciousness style to talk his way through his pain, finding his footing through rhymes, music, and hours spent at the gym. Ru's flow is unique, frequently employing a squeaky, record scratch-like delivery to turn a phrase. Each track is produced by a different artist giving the album a diverse set of backings.



The album's first track 'The Opener' harnesses a vibe like Childish Gambino's 'This is America'. A sparse beat and deflated synths provide a certain dystopian soundscape over which to spit. J Ru delves into his path to getting to where he is today. Broken, beaten but still fighting. 'Throwin' Jacks' has more of a laid-back West Coast vibe. A steady rolling beat gleams with a California sunset warm chill.



'Level Granted' showcases the best flow on the album. Ru finds the power of repetition on his chorus devoted to constantly reaching for the next step in your journey. He preaches personal responsibility and ambition has worthy hard-fought wins. Late album cut 'The Beating' pumps with a beat sitting somewhere between Wu-Tang and Slim Shady. Ru relives the harassment that haunted him in his youth.



XIV XXVIII throws a lot of material at the wall. Some of it sticks and some falls flat. J Ru has latched on to a cadence and found his unique tone but the rhymes often land with shaky footing. An unfortunate mix that leaves the beats too thin and brushed off to the background doesn't do any service either. The passion is there, the execution just needs to catch up.