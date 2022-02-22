Album Harley Kimbro Lewis Harley Kimbro Lewis Andy Snipper Share with:





This may the most pleasant album I have heard in years.

Three master craftsmen, playing with a natural ease and just creating music to climb into and wear like a warm overcoat.



The three maestros here – Martin Harley, Daniel Kimbro and Sam Lewis – have years of experience, either solo or in different groupings, and awards by the dozen and have played with some of the greatest around, but this is the first time the three have gotten together and the result is magical.



From comments that the three have made, there was no ego in the writing process with new songs being brought in, worked on as a team and taking the shape that the three of them decided on. Most songs were written in the morning and recorded in the afternoon so the whole feel of the album is that of an unpressured but thoroughly expressive team effort. I have listened to the album a dozen times and still get the feeling of three players enjoying their relationship and each comfortable and confident in their abilities and place in the band.



A lot of the tunes have the feeling of a ‘30’s Blues, telling stories about people you are instantly interested in and all three artists contribute with some subtle and sensitive vocals, perfect harmonies and guitar picking you want to listen to forever.



Instead of picking out individual tunes, this is an album that really deserves to be listened to from beginning to end. Along the way there are superb songs to be found but it really is the collection that give the warmth and those little smiles that are what you need in the worst part of the year.



Another early entry for album of the year – 2022 is looking like being a special year for music.



I can’t wait to catch them at one of their gigs in March:



Mar 6

Tring The Court Theatre



Mar 8

Cardiff St. Davids' Hall



Mar 9

Bristol St George's Bristol



Mar 10

Bury The Met



Mar 11

Stamford Stamford Arts Centre



Mar 12

Otley Otley Courthouse



Mar 14

Edinburgh The Voodoo Rooms



Mar 15

Liverpool Philharmonic Hall Music Room



Mar 16

Barton Upon Humber The Ropewalk Ropery Hall



Mar 18

Shrewsbury St Mary's Church



Mar 19

Cambridge Cambridge Junction



Mar 22

Shoreham Ropetackle Arts Centre



Mar 24

Teddington Landmark Art Centre London



Mar 25

Truro The Old Bakery



Mar 26

Wimborne Minster The Tivoli Theatre



Mar 27

Portsmouth The Wedgewood Rooms





