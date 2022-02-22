Harley Kimbro Lewis

Independent (label)
22 February 2022 (released)
This may the most pleasant album I have heard in years.
Three master craftsmen, playing with a natural ease and just creating music to climb into and wear like a warm overcoat.
The three maestros here – Martin Harley, Daniel Kimbro and Sam Lewis – have years of experience, either solo or in different groupings, and awards by the dozen and have played with some of the greatest around, but this is the first time the three have gotten together and the result is magical.
From comments that the three have made, there was no ego in the writing process with new songs being brought in, worked on as a team and taking the shape that the three of them decided on. Most songs were written in the morning and recorded in the afternoon so the whole feel of the album is that of an unpressured but thoroughly expressive team effort. I have listened to the album a dozen times and still get the feeling of three players enjoying their relationship and each comfortable and confident in their abilities and place in the band.
A lot of the tunes have the feeling of a ‘30’s Blues, telling stories about people you are instantly interested in and all three artists contribute with some subtle and sensitive vocals, perfect harmonies and guitar picking you want to listen to forever.
Instead of picking out individual tunes, this is an album that really deserves to be listened to from beginning to end. Along the way there are superb songs to be found but it really is the collection that give the warmth and those little smiles that are what you need in the worst part of the year.
Another early entry for album of the year – 2022 is looking like being a special year for music.
I can’t wait to catch them at one of their gigs in March:
Mar 6
Tring The Court Theatre
Mar 8
Cardiff St. Davids' Hall
Mar 9
Bristol St George's Bristol
Mar 10
Bury The Met
Mar 11
Stamford Stamford Arts Centre
Mar 12
Otley Otley Courthouse
Mar 14
Edinburgh The Voodoo Rooms
Mar 15
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall Music Room
Mar 16
Barton Upon Humber The Ropewalk Ropery Hall
Mar 18
Shrewsbury St Mary's Church
Mar 19
Cambridge Cambridge Junction
Mar 22
Shoreham Ropetackle Arts Centre
Mar 24
Teddington Landmark Art Centre London
Mar 25
Truro The Old Bakery
Mar 26
Wimborne Minster The Tivoli Theatre
Mar 27
Portsmouth The Wedgewood Rooms