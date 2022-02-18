Five years since the release of second full-length record 'In Droves', Black Map are back, and you certainly can't accuse them of lacking ambition. That album title alone apparently refers to "the phenomenon of something arising from nothing; the way new art is willed into existence". It suggests that this is going to be a record of expansive, wide-screen sounds, and for the most part, it is.



The trio, who've previously served time in bands such as dredg, Far and The Trophy FIre, have been described as a "progressive supergroup", but 'Melodoria' is far more accessible than that tag might suggest. Early track 'Super Deluxe' creeps in on a rumbling bass line, before exploding into life with an anthemic chorus and a tidal wave of ultra-distorted guitar. Imagine the post-hardcore riffs of Deftones coupled with the bombast of Muse, add a sprinkling of early 90s shoegaze magic and you'll have a rough idea of where Black Map are at.



Be it the chiming guitars and spidery bass of 'Capture The Flag', the seismic riffs of 'Left For Dead', or the way 'Burnout (Do You Mind)' breathes new life into the well worn quiet-loud-quiet dynamic, these guys seem to have mastered the art of writing stirring epics without sounding overblown or getting lost in a sea of musical noodling. Add that to the lyrical sense of catharsis, and the result is something pretty damn special.



'Melodoria' isn't perfect, but it's not hard to imagine it being the record to push Black Map into the Academy venues of this rainy little island. Regardless of whether that comes to pass, we'll be waiting with bated breath to see what they cook up next.

