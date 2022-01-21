Album Bobby Allison and Gerry Spehar Delta Man Andy Snipper Share with:





This falls more squarely in the Country & Western bag than the Americana one but with the history of both Bobby Allison and Gerry Spehar, both individually and together, this was never going to be less than good and occasionally it strays into stunning territory.



The two have been knocking around together since the early 1980’s either playing in competing bands, together competing in the Wrangler Country Showdown and coming second in the grand finals at the Grand Ol Opry in Nashville. After Gerry decided to settle down in LA, Bobby continued playing (winning the Grand Finals as a solo act) but still writing together and carousing as only two brothers can.



Allison has been in a wheelchair since a car accident in 1975 and is now fighting against Parkinson’s Disease and this serves as a retrospective to the songs they wrote together and contributed to over the years. It has elements of all that time together, songs going back to the eighties and as late as last year and played with and covered by some of Country music’s royalty.



The playing all through the album never falls below excellent but you listen to an album like this for the stories more than the fine musicianship and the stories are there in spades. From opener ‘Kinda Like Love’ about desperate hook-ups in a bar parking lot, to the honky-tonk ‘Just Relax’ or the title track all the songs have something to listen to, something to interpret and hooks that are just divine.



I particularly enjoyed the way that the styles changed with the vocal lead but that it all hangs together as the two men hold the central focus.

A very fine album and a great start to the year.

