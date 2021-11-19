Montreal based singer La Zarra is something of a musical enigma. While she boasts one of the Francophone hits of 2021 - Tu t'en iras - she is yet to really reveal anything about who she is behind the artistry. Having written her highly anticipated debut, Traîtrise, alongside the album's producer Benny Adam, she wears her musical heart on her sleeve. Having cited Édith Piaf, Billie Holiday, Céline Dion, Mariah Carey, 2-Pac, and Biggie Smalls as key influences, the slick production of her debut album takes on board the definitive sounds of all the aforementioned. However, it somehow feels distinctive to La Zarra.



It is this very fact that sets La Zarra apart from her contemporaries. La Zarra is in a league of her own. Where many take direct notes from their influences and marry their sound faithfully to those they aspire to be, La Zarra has carefully weaved her influences into a strikingly stunning storyline to accompany her alias image.



Throw into the mix one of the most sensational vocals you have heard in many a year and there is no doubt that this is a very strong debut. With echoes of Faith Evans, Édith Piaf and Lara Fabian, La Zarra is soulful, strong and truly entrancing.



While the album moves from soul to hip hop to chanson, it does so effortlessly by marrying each of the sounds into the next. The album opens with the striking Fille de joie before reaching dizzying heights truly outstanding Tu t'en iras and Ne m'en veux pas and closing on the mesmerising C'est une chanson.



La Zarra playing a character for her debut album could be a novelty, but it is far more than that. La Zarra is a fully rounded character and Traîtrise is a captivating journey. It may be a late contender, but this could well take the crown for 2021's album of the year.

