Elles Bailey has been around a few years now, and the last couple have been very good for her.

Two highly commended albums, a very well received covers album, selling out shows all over the country, 3 awards in the UKBlues awards and one in the UK Americana awards, collaborations with the Muscle Shoals illuminati as well as the like of Tamara Stewart and, most recently, a few singles that have been getting serious airplay on Planet Rock and BBC R2.



So, this album is important.

This could be the album that propels her into the next level of success or the album that keeps her as a ‘Prospect’.



Cut to the chase, in my humble opinion, she absolutely kills it. The songs are strong, her vocals are powerful and smoky and her band are on fire, especially guitarist Joe Wilkins.



Because of the worldwide lockdown she has not been able to go to Nashville to record as she did for ‘Road I Call Home’ but the standard of this album is at least as good as in the past and her songs are stronger, more shadows and light and some great melodies.



The opener ‘Cheats And Liars’ is a strong kick out at the politicians who promised so much about support of music and delivered so little. But she manages it in such a way that the song is still ultimately listenable. It leads into a belting ‘The Game’, the tempo lifted and her vocals more assertive, Jonny Henderson delivering a great whispery Hammond sound and Joe’s guitar riff really upfront and strong.

All through, the songs tumble out, natural and suggesting a songwriter who has found a voice as well as the confidence to say what she believes in.



There are standouts – ‘Colours Start To Run’ has a country/soul feel and a great backing vocal as well as the strongest bass line on the album.

‘Halfway House’ is a beautiful breakup ballad, it came over brilliantly live and it stops you in your tracks. After last year’s Song Of the Year in the British Americana Awards for ‘Little Piece Of Heaven’ this could be the next one.

The single ‘Sunshine City’ was one of my favourites of the year and got #1 five weeks in a row on Planet Rock radio. It only gets better with more listens.



But there isn’t a weak song here. Every track could be a hit single but put together they make a really fine album.



Elles Bailey goes from strength to strength and it’s being done with great songs and performances – top stuff.

