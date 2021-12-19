Single Wily Bo Walker acoustic band Long way To Heaven (Live at the Parish Church or St Peter and St Paul, Upton on Severn) Andy Snipper Share with:





I have two versions of this song by Wily Bo from the album ‘Almost Transparent Blues’ and the EP (featuring Karena K) ‘Long Way To Heaven’. One is a gospel number and the other a full on Southern Rock number. I didn’t realise that there was space in my life for a third version until I heard this acoustic version – there is and I am very glad it is now filled.



Featuring long-term accompanists E.D. Brayshaw on guitar and Clarky Bass on bass, the band includes Lyle Zimmerman on mandolin, Gary Bridgewood on fiddle and Emanuele Marcheti on drums & percussion.



This version is stunning. Very much understated and with the band giving an eerie atmosphere to the tale of Johnny & Louise. Brayshaw’s guitar is strong and rhythmic while Gary Bridgewood draws a chilling drone from his fiddle and Wily Bo’s vocals simply tell the story. The presentation carries the song beautifully and it really is a stunning exposition of the song.





