Single

Wily Bo Walker acoustic band

Long way To Heaven (Live at the Parish Church or St Peter and St Paul, Upton on Severn)

Mescal Canyon (label)
19 December 2021 (released)
16 h
Andy Snipper

I have two versions of this song by Wily Bo from the album ‘Almost Transparent Blues’ and the EP (featuring Karena K) ‘Long Way To Heaven’. One is a gospel number and the other a full on Southern Rock number. I didn’t realise that there was space in my life for a third version until I heard this acoustic version – there is and I am very glad it is now filled.

Featuring long-term accompanists E.D. Brayshaw on guitar and Clarky Bass on bass, the band includes Lyle Zimmerman on mandolin, Gary Bridgewood on fiddle and Emanuele Marcheti on drums & percussion.

This version is stunning. Very much understated and with the band giving an eerie atmosphere to the tale of Johnny & Louise. Brayshaw’s guitar is strong and rhythmic while Gary Bridgewood draws a chilling drone from his fiddle and Wily Bo’s vocals simply tell the story. The presentation carries the song beautifully and it really is a stunning exposition of the song.


