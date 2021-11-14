Live Eight Rounds Rapid Hope and Anchor Paolo Gandolfi Share with:





Eight Rounds Rapid are an undiscovered national treasure. Four guys doing what they do for nothing other than passion and in the belief that together, they’ve found a formula that delivers a unique and mercurial brand of post-punk rock ‘n’ roll.



With three fantastic albums in their locker, it baffles me that they haven’t been given more recognition over the years and it baffles me even more that tonight’s gig at The Hope and Anchor isn’t a sell-out. More fool everyone else and lucky us who have the genuine privilege to witness a storming set which kicks off with the opening track from their second LP, ‘Object D’art’ (every bit the masterpiece its title alludes to!).



The band’s eagerness for their first live show after an 18 month covid enforced lay off is personified by the guitarist’s vibrancy, as he purposefully eye balls both the vocalist and bass player whilst thrashing out hooks and slicks with effortless brilliance. Whilst it’s the blend of the parts which produces the magic, there’s no doubt it’s his guitar work and the mesmeric telepathy with the bass on the other side of the stage which underpins the band’s live performances. That vibrancy is somewhat in contrast to the rock solid drummer and the stance of the vocalist whose assuredness is born from the cleverness of his wordsmithery, delivered at high-pitch yet completely dead pan.



The tempo shows no sign of letting up as ‘Like It’, ‘Tricks’, ‘Ratton’ and ‘Passive Aggressive’ are lashed out on the crowd in quick succession almost in defiance that no-one can do this quite like them. In total they belt out 18 classics, including crowd favourite ‘Steve’, and they still have the luxury to leave out arguably their stand out track, ‘Writeabout’ as well as the outstanding ‘Letter’ and ‘Mirror’ from their latest lp, ‘Love Your Work’ which sees the band move into new musical spheres.



Eight Rounds Rapid epitomise what makes live music in this country so special and are something we should all be very proud of!