There are certain artists who never disappoint, whose music is always of the utmost highest standards and whose integrity if impeachable. Eric Bibb is one such and ‘Dear America’ is an absolute gem of an album.



13 tracks, all written by Bibb either alone or in partnership with others and every one in that soft yet firm style that he has made his own over the years. There are a few featured artists, Ron Carter appears a few times, Eric Gales, Shaneeka Simon, Billy Branch …. but the sound of Eric Bibb is paramount and there isn’t a track here that could be called ‘filler’ or ‘average’.



The title track has the feel of a chain-gang work song as Bibb sings of his dismay at the current state of his nation, even calling for amends to be made to people of colour “just like Germany, after world war 2”.



Even though the whole album is of such a high standard, there are still a few favourites: ‘Born Of A Woman’ which features Shaneeka Simon, expressing shock at the individual acts of violence and mistreatment against women: ‘Emmets Ghost’ about the death and afterlife of Emmet Till and how his ghost cannot move on while hatred still exists in the south: ‘Whole World’s Got The Blues’, featuring Eric Gales, a chilling Blues looking at the whole world: the title track itself.



Overall it is a bleak comment on America and the world but played brilliantly and sung in such a heart-touching way that it makes its point without shouting or being aggressive.



One of the best albums of the year without doubt, even if it is strong meat.

