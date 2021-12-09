Elles Bailey

In the week of the furore over the 10 Downing Street Xmas party, this seems appropriate as Elles sings of “People in a glass house don’t throw stones”.



Dark, groove laden and with a stunning slide guitar from Joe Wilkins, this is Bailey’s third single in a short while and she is continuing to delight the ears with ‘Stones’.

Jonny Henderson’s Hammond sits perfectly low in the mix, just building on the power and underpinning Elles vocals but, for me, Joe Wilkins is the star of this single.



Probably too dark to be #1 for Xmas but a hell of a lot better than the majority of the Yuletide schlack that will be released this year.







