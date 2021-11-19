The Darkness return with their comedic rock record Motorheart.



There are many sentimental earnest and worthy records looking to make a difference in the world. Then there are those just looking to musically kick back and have a laugh about whatever takes their fancy.



With their seventh studio album, The Darkness have most definitely opted for the latter. Weather it’s the overwrought ode to Glasgow, or the brilliantly left-field nod to Star Trek, it’s clear that the lowestoft outfit aren’t taking things too seriously.



Motorheart marks the band’s seventh studio album and is joyously over the top in almost every way possible.



Weather it’s the quirky lyrics, lead singer Justin Hawkins‘ screeching falsetto, or just the industrial strength roaring rock, the record Cheerily flirts with the parody genre.



The tone of the LP is quickly established with opener ‘Welcome to Glasgow’. Hawkins declares:



“Hit that M74, I’m heading for the city that I truly adore, the women are gorgeous and the food is okay..”.

If you’re not quite getting the light tone at this point, sonically things helpfully shift in intensity, from head bang rock to pure screamo.

A voice intones “WELCOME TO GLASGOW”.



Hopefully the caps will convey to you the ferocity in which the words are proclaimed.



Although the tune probably isn’t for the Scottish tourist board, it is an effective welcome to what is to come during the eight tracks ahead.



Every element that will define the Project is brought together, given its moment to shine, and turned up to 11 just to make sure you won’t miss it.



For those still not quite getting the joke, ‘It’s Love, Jim’ should leave them under no further illusions. The front man sings:



“She drew me in with some kind of diabolical mind control, she touched my body and she touched my soul, a kiss like a tractor beam and I could not resist the suction..”.



With tongue still firmly in cheek, he adds“It's love, Jim, but not as we know it, not as we know it”.



Those who enjoy sci-fi or at least a cheesy parody of it, will surely recognise the line as a reference to The Firm’s 1980s novelty Star Treken’.



It’s a joyously random reference that is accompanied by a motoring guitar and a lead vocalist who is absolutely chewing the scenery every second of the track.





At nine tracks the project is a pretty short one and sit somewhere between the sense of humour of The Who (Pinball Wizard, Going Mobile, Magic Bus) and Weird Al.



‘Nobody Can See Me Cry’ begins With the tempo at full throttle, the guitar and drum combo thrusting the track forward. The song shifts in intensity at times and loses some momentum.



Proceedings temporarily slowdown as the vocals seem to be put through a vortex. However, full throttle is quickly restored with some gut busting guitar work.



The musical shifts don’t always work but ultimately the song does just enough to get away with it.



Overall, Motorheart is a fun over the top rock album. Although there isn’t anything quite as anthemic as I Believe In A Thing Called Love, songs are still more than good enough to get your pulse racing.



What’s more, if you’re looking for a laugh, then you’re likely to find one on almost every track. Even the more grounded ones.