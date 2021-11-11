Leo Sawikin’s mental health-inspired debut album shows him mastering folk-rock. Row Me Away is out now.Opening track is the driving number ‘Born Too Late’, which pitches Sawikin’s conviction that the best years of the world and his life have passed him by against the restless pacing of the song’s beat.Next up is title track ‘Row Me Away’, in which we begin to notice a pattern - Sawikin is brilliant at doing the unexpected. Rarely does a chord progression end up where it sounds like it’s going to. Leo will often choose a melodic line that surprises and builds expertly on the expectations we have as listeners, creating something entirely unique in the process.The album as a whole tackles the anxieties that come with living in the modern world, feeling unsatisfied with the daily interactions which so often fade into significance when put into context of the wider picture. Never despairing, Row Me Away’s true triumph is its ability to acknowledge all of this discomfort and panic, and decide to soldier on, regardless.“It reflects this feeling that you’ve missed out on the best the world has to offer,” explains Leo. “It’s kind of like trying to figure out what you do after everything falls apart. The pandemic, which none of us expected, gives the songs more power. In the old world, we could distract ourselves with our day to day lives, but now we’re forced to stare down just how fragile everything is.”The album closes with ‘Take What You Want’, the song of Leo’s that is undeniably the most popular. Chromatically-driven, the song is lilting and desperate, and wouldn’t sound out of place on the Fifty Shades soundtrack. Another stand out moment from an album full of highlights.Overall, the first full length offering from Leo Sawikin clearly demonstrates his skill as a songwriter and performer. The album is full of little moments that grab onto you and tug at your heartstrings, ensuring that the listener becomes completely ensnared in its story and the anxieties it presents. It’s not all despairing, though. Sawikin manages to make an album about the climate crisis and mental health difficulties seem almost uplifting by the end, balancing every low with a high and ultimately reassuring us all, that no matter what we end up facing, music will always be there to see us through.