Kris James emerges triumphant with highly anticipated debut album.Finally releasing the debut album that has been a long time waiting, Kris James emerges triumphant as the author of his destiny. With the album Kris James, the singer-songwriter firmly takes his places amongst the brightest names in pop today.Crashing into the top 25 back in 2018 with the smash single ‘Eyes Open’, James has hardly let up since then - releasing a stream of singles and videos in order to whet our appetite for this very moment, when his first full length album as a solo artist is released into the world.Opening with his very own take on the tropical house pop music trend, ‘Naive’, James can instantly be compared to the likes of Justin Bieber with his instant charisma, relatability and musical innovation on the track. It’s closely followed by the irresistible funk-pop of ‘Get Back To Love’, a song guaranteed to get everyone listening upstanding and dancing along. It’s been said countless times before that Kris James shines when translating deeper and more complex emotions into catchy pop songs - something which is clearly demonstrated throughout this album - but it must also be added that James knows how to have a good time, too. ‘Get Back To Love’ is one of the standout tracks of the album, and a moment of pure fun and joy on the album.‘Eyes Open’, the track where it all began, is a gorgeously written song about heartbreak and loss. The clever wordplay throughout the lyrics likens open eyes to getting over someone - motifs of light and vision and clarity permeate the song with grace and determination, like a sunbeam.Overall, the album sees Kris James reaching new heights in his solo career. Having been left in the lurch after his bandmate from old band The Scheme dissolved their act, now James is back on top, on his own terms. We can’t wait to see what he does next.