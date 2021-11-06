Live Antonio Faraò Trio Milestone Jazz Club, Piacenza Danny Gandolfi Share with:





The Milestone Jazz Club in Piacenza finally reopens its doors after the pandemic’s severity in this area of Northern Italy meant live music in clubs has been off the agenda, until now. It’s a real pleasure to be here especially as it’s the Antonio Faraò trio that has been chosen for the inauguration. I first saw Antonio perform when he was part of legend, Benny Golson’s band, then touring Italy, and he was superlative both in his technical playing and his intuitive skill when improvising. I also saw him with the Italian funk soul band Dirotta Su Cuba showcasing his wide taste in music. He has played with many European and American artists over the years; on his 2017 album ‘Eklektik’ Snoop Dog and Marcus Miller feature for example and indeed tonight on double bass is Washington born and New York based musician, Ameen Saleem along with Maxx Furian, a well respected Italian session man and jazz drummer.



The Milestone has a great schedule lined up for the coming winter months but the anticipation for this opening show after over 20 months of closure is notable amongst the eager if guarded (face masks are worn by everyone) jazz aficionados present. The club is looking good with fully sound proofed walls to accentuate the sonic possibilities.



Tonight the set is mainly made up of original compositions. It’s an intimate affair as the venue is fairly small. What I like about attending live jazz performances in a club is, aside from the showmanship, the craft as it were; its watching the musicians listen to the mood of the moment they are sharing onstage and react to each other and indeed Antonio visibly responds to the whims, sways and turns of the solid bass and drum backbone. When a trio works well, it’s not a case of one-upmanship, more, if I lead you down this path, what will happen? Will you follow me on the yellow brick road ? The band explore sound, touch, tone and rhythms with Furian a master of using every edge, tip of his snare, toms and cymbals to create percussive beats whilst Saleem is more subtle and delicate of touch, filling in the gaps between the 2 virtuoso’s.



Faraò meanwhile is simply captivating with his polished playing, able to simply shine, the absence of any sheet music on his piano attesting he plays from the heart. At times its more than captivating; almost overwhelming in fact. Original songs included ‘Domi’, ‘Evan’, ‘Black Inside’, ‘Theme For Bond’ all worthy of being checked out in his back catalogue.



I hope this trio manages to record some music of their own together but for now let’s celebrate that live music is back in the small clubs and that jazz is alive and well when in such capable hands.



Picture credit: Angelo Bardini