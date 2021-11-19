Album When Rivers Meet Saving Grace Andy Snipper Share with:





When Rivers Meet (WRM) are the hottest Blues/rock act in the UK at the moment – and deservedly so.

Their first album ‘We Fly Free’ saw them win an unprecedented 4 awards in the UK Blues Awards including “Blues Band of the Year,” “Blues Album of the Year,” “Emerging Blues Artist of the Year,” and “Most Inspirational Online Performance of the Year.” WRM were also voted “Best New Band” by the listeners of Planet Rock at the radio station’s “The Rocks” Awards.

To say that the new album is strongly anticipated would be a massive understatement.



I can think of dozens of acts who started out with the climax to their careers, the ‘difficult second album’ proving to be a weak rehash of the explosive first album, so I approached this with high expectations but also a lot of concern that they may have dashed my hopes for ‘Saving Grace’.

The end result though is everything I had hoped for. Grace’s vocals are strong and the songwriting is terrific. Aaron’s guitar playing swings between powerful riffery and sensitive slide and producer/engineer/magician Adam Bowers drumming is a blast, driving and gently washing as required.



While it is definitely recognizable as a WRM album there is a definite progression. The music has more real height and power, a greater sense of soundscape and I got the feeling that the relentless touring has had a positive effect on their music.



Says Aaron, “We wanted the album to have more of an upbeat rock feel. We knew exactly what we wanted before we set off to record Saving Grace. We set our expectations high. We’re so pleased with the result and just hope everyone else loves it as much as we do!”

“Although we wanted to do something different from our previous work, we still wanted all the same elements that make our music distinctive and recognisable as When Rivers Meet,” says Grace.



From the single ‘Testify’ with its rollicking beat and on to the monstrous ‘Make A Grown Man Cry’ and the Bluesy ‘Have No Doubt About It’ (my personal favourite), the whole album is a clear progression from ‘We Fly Free’ but manages to retain all the things that made that album so bloody good.



Grace & Aaron rule.

