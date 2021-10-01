What makes a classic dance record? At this point, there is an ocean of EDM out there and much of it (like an overly faded club night) does not last in your memory. Get the beat throbbing, blow out the synths, add a few vocal samples, and throw in some “epic” builds and print it. You've got a banger for the club or the festival circuit. The stuff that lasts has true pop sensibilities woven in. Emotional lyrics that tell a story and evolved melodies on top of that killer groove. ABBA, Madonna, Donna Summer, and even modern acts like Tove Lo get you to sing along to a great song as you sweat your ass off on the floor.



That mentality is at the heart of Portland synthpop/disco artist Sines latest album A Series of Moments. The record embraces that essence of dance music that has roots in soul, jazz, and the blues. The tracks are catchy without being bubblegum simple and showcase real adult struggles and relationships. Project mastermind Jason Wann distills down the dance greats mentioned above, particularly Madonna, to channel a dynamic collection that ebbs and flows with shimmering chic. The album is given an added depth by featuring a different singer for nearly every song. A cavalcade of female vocalists bring their own flair to Wann's infectious tracks.



The opening track 'Something in the Way' features Kitty Richardson's siren-like vocals weaving an enchanting, meandering melody over Wann's punchy beats and airy production. Richardson interpolates George Harrison's iconic line “Something in the way she moves” for a new digital century. 'Powerless' embraces some darker synthpop vibes, singer Tara Lynn employs some of Depeche Mode Dave Gahan's cadence transposed from his sonorous baritone to the alto range of Ms. Ciccone. 'Under the Waves' lift into the stratosphere with clouds of digital reverb while 'Mechanical' hits drives with the forward momentum of a punchy aerobics beat.



Singer Christina Siravo makes multiple appearances on the record. Her verses also live in Madonna's vocal territory then burst into higher realms for the emotionally motivating choruses. Her tracks 'Undone' and 'Mr. Ciao' pulse with 90s electric circus energy. 'I Die' offers an unfettered listen to Wann's production with guest vocalists absent on the track. His synth choices capture that ineffable feeling that pervaded the club tracks of the 80s. A certain macabre aura that gave artists from Laura Branigan to Bauhaus a magickal quality that is frozen in that time.



Within every decade, dance music goes through a death and rebirth. It embraces a certain beat and aesthetic then abuses it to death at the expense of the soul of the song. Sines' latest record is part of the resurrection of dance music in the '20s. The beats borrow from the best of each decade since the 70s and the singers all have a clear mission to provide an emotional centre with gorgeous melodies. A very well-executed love letter to the genre.





