Rock and country music are not really so far apart. Over the years, we've factioned ourselves off into teams with one the sworn enemy of the other. And yet their origins we're rife with cross-pollination. When you go far enough back a blues track and a country tune ain't that different. The Beatles, Stones, and Dylan all had a love of country. Then a generation of country stars revered the Brits and the folk rock troubadour right back. Big rock harmonies have their roots in bluegrass and the Western singers kept getting bigger amps and demanding heavier drums.



By all intents and purposes, singer-songwriter Seneko falls under the “country” umbrella but his rock sensibilities are sound and they are on full display on his latest record, '69 Camero. From his alt-country base, Seneko adds weight, power, and even some psychedelia to his sound until the songs come out with a definite indie rock flair. He treads the same territory that Wilco, The Wallflowers, and The Jayhawks have found a home with moments of ethereal Americana blended in. Recorded at County Q in Nashville, the Connecticut singer recruited an ace band to bring together his rock n roll inspired vision.



Opening with the title track, an easy going alternative croon sets the tone for the record. The jangle pop chorus is backed by a steadfast chorale of “ooh la la” backing vocals that evoke The Beatles' 'Nowhere Man' and have been echoed through the decades by The Byrds, The Travelling Wilburys, and a host of 90s alternative bands taking a page from the legends. Seneko debates the intent behind a relationship with that classic idea: do you like me or my stuff?



'No Goin' Back' is a getaway burn. Drummer Paul Scholten drives a galloping highway shuffle while Jon Conley's woozy slide guitar scores the messy, scattered escape from a bad situation. The band keeps a happy-go-lucky bounce on this ride out of town, into the sunset. 'For Her Love' leans on simple chords and a matter-of-fact Neil Young style delivery. 'Crazy As She's Cute' feels a lot like modern country at times but Seneko's voice doesn't contain that divisive honk that would turn off the rock crowd. 'Writing On the Wall' finishes the record big. Big guitars ringing out to the rafters, big straight forward drums, with a swing that feels like college rock icons The Gin Blossoms. The record says one last time, “we came to rock”.



'69 Camero is an album full of tracks that need to be played at a big gig. Room full of fans, beers in hand, getting down to some good old tunes. Hopefully, with restrictions lifting, it gets that performance it deserves.

