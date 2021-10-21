Album E D Brayshaw Random Repeat Andy Snipper Share with:





The album opens with ‘Storm Warning’, a track he recorded with Wily Bo Walker previously and I was immediately grabbed by how different, yet reassuringly familiar, this favourite track sounded. Brayshaw has a very different vocal style but his guitar playing carries the tune as well as it did on the Walker version while the solo is simply fabulous rock guitar. It’s a great start to the album and an unexpected delight.



From that high point forward, the album continues to deliver high quality music in a number of different forms from pure rock to country.



Brayshaw’s lyrics are never less than interesting but he is first and foremost a guitarist and this is very much a guitar based album – and all power to him for that, it is a really refreshing take on modern music. To be honest, I can never get enough of E D Brayshaw’s guitar solos and the album has them in spades.



There are a few tracks that stand out aside from the excellent rockers. ‘After The Storm’ is dark and melancholic, looking to the aftermath of a devastating weather disaster– sounding very Dire Straits – and with a deeply emotive solo. ‘Petite Fleur’ is a slow jazz piece, beautiful, close miked and totally different from anything else here but works perfectly to show the sheer talent on hand.



The band here consist of Brayshaw along with Nick Bevan on bass, Philip Brannan on rhythm guitar and Paul Baker on drums and all four are accomplished musicians but the album is very much Brayshaw’s with the other three delivering sterling support.



The album is a real delight and all the more for appearing out of the blue. Mr Brayshaw has used the period of isolation very well – better than many for sure.





