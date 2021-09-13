Single Bad Touch Twenty Five Miles Andy Snipper Share with:





The mighty Bad Touch have been quiet for a while but this is a really welcome showing, a cover of Edwin Starr’s ’Twenty Five Miles’.



When they are at their best Bad Touch rock like no-one else around today can manage. There is something about them that sets the pulse racing like an F1 car off the line.



Stevie Westwood belts out vocals that have you up and strutting, all cackle and shout, and the rest of the band lay down an awesomely powerful wall of sound behind him. The organ wailing like a banshee, and a solid riff powering the number along, it is simply irresistible.

The break includes a funky nod to the original but this is ROCK! Proud and unashamed.





