When Rivers Meet have a huge amount of interest from fans and media alike and their first album was a monster success.



This single sees their sound moving on a little and this gem has the feel of a punk/Blues coupled with the soul of a full on gospel experience. Grace’s voice is, at times, on the very edge but never quite falls over it while Aaron’s guitar playing is, as usual, strong and rhythmic. The whispery keyboard backing takes it toward a Medway Delta mod blast and the bass line is simply awesome. Grace even delivers a violin solo that send shivers down my spine.



Great to see that they are moving on and making more great music.







