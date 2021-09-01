iLana Armida

This is the second single from iLana that I've had the opportunity to review. With the last, I observed that this is a determined and single-minded artist who is resolutely forging her own path. ilana holds a music business degree and speaks openly concerning the challenges and pitfalls of building a career in a field which can all too easily prey on the young and ambitious. Describing herself as “ethnically ambiguous,” iLana is reluctant to confine her influences to any one time or place.



“Fly” builds from a piano-riff motif, adding deep bass notes and subtle drums. ilana's voice provides the bulk of the melody and it's certainly up to the task. There's a nice amount of space left in the arrangement, providing plenty of room for self-expression. Layered vocals flicker and whirl. There's nothing bombastic or overpowering here. ilana opts for a more measured, thoughtful approach and it pays off, placing “Fly” above your standard pop fare. Nuance and subtlety are elements missing from many a song to be found at the top of the charts. "Fly" redresses this balance nicely.