“I wanted to write a song that takes listeners on a ride,” says Moozy, lead singer of the intriguingly-named The Royal Belgian Conspiracy. Moozy, apparently, cut his teeth busking in the London Underground, before graduating to the stage. His roots are Belgian, which might explain the band's moniker, though Moozy himself is now resident in Australia. He initially trained as a jazz musician, then turned toward indie rock and alt country. The remainder of the group comprises Matt Nightingale on bass/double bass and Tedd Nugent on drums and percussion (not to be confused with *the* Ted Nugent!).



“The Programming Is Wrong” is the band's third single from their forthcoming album. The track opens with haunting, sparkling guitar, softly building drums and Moozy's rounded, likeable voice. This song displays a pleasingly original aesthetic, doing much with a sparse and considered backdrop. TRBC set themselves above the usual indie rock/pop fare thanks to some original and unexpected turns, from inventive percussion and lovely nuanced touches of colour to thoughtful lyrics and an unconventional song structure. There's much to admire here. They deserve to make it big.

