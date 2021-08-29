Album Field Day 2021 Victoria Park Joanna Leila Share with:





Kicking it off on the North Stage is BBC Radio 1’s Jaguar, she’s always been a huge supporter of up and coming dance music with her weekly Radio 1 BBC Introducing Dance show, playing the best emerging talent. She’s carried this through with her set at Field Day, playing tracks from LF System, Hannah Laing and Bristol based Borai who’s had great success on his recent release with Denham Audio ‘Make Me’. Jaguar has recently set up a free programme called Future 1000. The aim is to introduce 1000 young female, trans and non-binary students to electronic music by 2022.



India Jordan, played a groovy set later on the North Stage, their EP release earlier this year out on Ninja Tune is a mix of upbeat breaks and bass, we’re excited to see what releases they have in store for the rest of the year.



The day continued with stand-out sets from Ross from Friends, TSHA, The Blessed Madonna and George Fitzgerald who played alongside DJ Seinfield on the East Stage, their beautifully delicate, melodic house tracks such as Burns really showcase the emotive side of house music, which is something that the programmers of Field Day have definitely aimed to carry out throughout the day before the headliners.



Prospa played a groundbreakingly emotional and euphoric set. For these boys, Harvey and Gosha, their performance at Field Day was their 8-year anniversary of playing together, having started producing together in Leeds at age 16. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for turning up and raving with us”. Ecstasy was released last year and has gained 16 million streams on Spotify since its release.



Bicep played an exhilarating set on an industrial stage set up. Their second album Isles released earlier this year was hotly anticipated after the success of previous singles Apricots and Glue. This lead to them reaching #2 in the Official UK Album charts. Both Matt and Andy are paving the way for up and coming underground and mainstream house DJs, including TIBASKO, TSHA and Barry Can’t Swim.



Photo Credit: The Blessed Madonna