I’ve been following The Mentulls for a few years now and hearing good things about the new album, recorded during lockdown and due for release in October.

This is the first single from it and it’s a damn good listen



It has the vibe of a classic 80’s Prog single with driving drums (courtesy of co-producer Wayne Proctor), vaulting vocals and a great riff from Andrew Pipe. Brother Jamie’s keyboards give the song a very eighties ‘chugging’ feel.



I’ve probably played the song a dozen times, one after the other, and it doesn’t get dull. As the last drumbeats sound it sits in your mind, just nagging to be listened to again.



It has the super-clean sound of a lot of the early digital recordings but also the warmth of analog so while it has an eighties groove to it, it isn’t tinny or brash like so many from that period are.



A really enjoyable single, full of little points of intrigue but with a great sense of groove as well.

Co-produced between Wayne Proctor & Andrew Pipe and it also has backing vocals from Oli Brown and the whole package is a real joy.





