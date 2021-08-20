Ever contemplated what a more sardonic, droller, wry Kurt ‘Lambchop’ Wagner would sound like? Ever ruminated what a less stiff blue-collared Craig ‘Hold Steady’ Finn might be like? And ever speculated how a less self-satisfied Randy Newman would feel like? What about if John Steinbeck covered ‘Mellow Gold’? Well wonder and ponder no more, Darrin Bradbury provides the answer to that quandary on new LP, ‘Artvertisement’.



Following on from 2016’s amusingly categorised ‘Elmwood Park: A slightly melodic audiobook’ and 2019’s ‘Talking Dogs & Atom Bombs’ Bradbury returns (following a ‘factory resetting’) with more voyeuristic vignettes, fin de siècle fables, bar-stool beseeching, prairie woes, outsider observations and edgy envisions that breathe life into Elvis Presley, Richard Pryor and ‘Man in the Moon’ Andy Kaufman into the same imaginary death-breath.



Conceived as a perplexed reaction to the Nashville-industrial-complex’s attempts (‘brand synergy’) to coerce Bradbury (the person) into more commercial territory (‘bland energy’), Bradbury (the artist) sought to enhance and embellish the poetic loser persona that had got him thus far. A ‘character’ that has been dazzled by the bright lights and drunk with the low-lifes, wearily experiencing the world through cracked prisms and abstract isms and turned it into artful expression.



Channelling small-town noise, low-down poise, up-town joys, bold truths and ribald mistruths it’s all (and nothing) to be (lost and) found in here. The various (dis)sections of life’s pie chart, the connected yet disparate slices of existence’s cake in the rain, all heartfully, humorously and literally articulated by Bradbury.



Musically comprised of laconic grooves (‘Field notes from a college town’), melodic moves (‘The Wedding Song’) and country-punk pace-setters (‘Artvertisement’; ’15 Shovels’; ‘Busted World’) the ethos Bradbury exudes, that of ‘life’s for living, laughing (and ultimately leaving)’ is perfectly captured in the lyrics for ‘Deanna, Deanna’ a homage to his sister: ‘we both laughed a little in a way that kinda feels/felt like crying’.



This is an album graced and laced with both the pathos-infused fruits of Bradbury’s convalescence and subsequent battery recharging and his bathos-oozed esprit de l’escalier.



What doesn't kill ya ...



