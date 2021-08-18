It's impossible to talk about the biggest bands of all time and not include KISS in the conversation. The workhorse of a group has been a sensation for nearly five decades now and have endured every change in the world of rock culture and continues to thrive.



KISS, whose long-delayed "End of the Road" final tour, which began in 2019, is finally up and running again and kicked off the tour's current leg at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts on August 18, 2021. Still hot on the heels of this summer's comprehensive A&E television two-part documentary, "Biography: KISStory," the quartet was elated to be onstage again.



Led by founders Paul Stanley (guitar/vocals) and Gene Simmons (bass, vocals), alongside longtime-members Tommy Thayer (lead guitar/vocals), and Eric Singer (drums/vocals), KISS took the stage (after Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll" was piped out through the speakers) and kicked off the night with a double shot of "Detroit Rock City" and "Shout it out Loud," two classics from their landmark 1976 album, "Destroyer."



They quickly shook things up with some 80's material, as "War Machine," a powerful cut from their "Creatures of the Night" disc, ran into "Heaven's on Fire." This gave way to "I Love it Loud" (another headbanger from the "Creatures" album), leading into one of Simmons' most quintessential onstage moments as he held up a fiery upside-down sword and did his demon fire-breathing bit, extolling a manic reaction from the KISS-faithful crowd.



Remaining in the decade with 1983's "Lick it Up," a song that shows KISS at its commercial best with its hook-filled chorus and contagious guitar licks (the song and album of the same title was also a huge moment for the band, as it was the one for which they first publicly removed their makeup to reveal their faces).



Always the consummate showman, Stanley was not shy in sharing the quartet's excitement about returning to the stage. He also referred to the group as members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (KISS was inducted in 2014 - a long-overdue honor), and then said the Hall of Fame, "Hates us." Stanley proceeded to thank the fans, as it was their persistence with the Hall officials that finally led to the band's induction.



Simmons was in full machismo mode, as he pulled out 1977's "Calling Dr. Love," recalling the days when KISS' popularity was at its zenith. Not ignoring more recent material, "Say Yeah," a fun cut from 2009's "Sonic Boom" album, was well received.



"Cold Gin," a concert staple since its 1974 release, is one of the best constructed odes to drinking ever (with appropriate lyrics: "My heater's broke and I'm so tired/I need some fuel to build a fire"), and elated the audience who gleefully chanted the song's chorus.



Thayer's guitar heroics shined on an extended solo, where he pointed his guitar like a rifle and shot sparks out at some mock spaceships at the top of the stage. This led into a fierce adaptation of "Tears Are Falling," as well as the title cut from 1998's "Psycho Circus."



Singer's drumming wizardry was then put on display, and his solo ended with a full band jam that climaxed with a partial performance of "100,000 Years."



Not to be overshadowed, Simmons thumped out a roaring bass solo that collimated with his standard oozing of blood from his mouth. He then made his way to a riser which lifted him up to near the top of the stage where he belted out a ferocious "God of Thunder."



As KISS played songs from each era of their almost-50-year career, they did not disappoint their long-time fans (labeled as the KISS Army), as "Deuce," a fierce track from their self-titled debut album, was one of the best moments of the night.



Stanley spoke of his local ties to Massachusetts and how he spent many a summer in the town of Rockport. With this, he stepped on a long cable which transported him to a mini-stage (in the center of the venue), bringing him closer to the audience members in the higher sections of the arena, and did frantic versions of "Love Gun" and "I Was Made for Lovin' You," before being hoisted back to the main stage. After a guitar solo from Stanley, KISS ended their set with "Black Diamond," which displayed Singer on lead vocals.



A three-song encore began with Singer again on vocals (and piano) for their classic ballad, "Beth." Stanley would then reminisce about their 1976 "Destroyer" album and what a "special time" it was for them. This led into "Do You Love Me," a first-rate rocker from "Destroyer," before ending the night perfectly with the prototype for all rock anthems, "Rock and Roll All Nite," as a massive cloud of confetti blew out from the stage (there was so much confetti, that Simmons was actually difficult to see at one point).



The euphoric vibes KISS created all night was only marred by the thoughts that this is most likely the final time the crowd will ever see them, as Simmons and Stanley are adamant that this is their final tour. While they certainly have earned the right to a grand retirement, a world without KISS is almost surreal. The theatrics they invented in the '70s were responsible for making other bands up their onstage game.



Their influence has been innumerable in the rock world and their uniqueness and originality will never again be duplicated.





