A new single from Elles Bailey brings a certain excited anticipation.

After all, the last few years have seen her grow in leaps and bounds from third on the bill at the 100 Club to the festival circuit and two brilliantly received albums. Not to mention winning Americana awards and multiple awards in the British Blues Federation Awards.



So, a new single and an important one too, her first entirely created here in the UK as she hasn’t been able to travel to Nashville as she did in the past.



Anyone familiar with Elles Bailey’s voice will instantly recognize her here. That smoky voice, strong and powerful and this time around with a sense of anger in it as well.



The song is a powerful rejoinder to the politicians and fat cats who starved the music and arts throughout the Covid crisis – at one point even suggesting that musicians should retrain if they couldn’t stand on their own two feet – and the sense of injustice and mistreatment is clear in the lyrics and the production.



But it isn’t just a diatribe.

This is classic Bailey: strong chorus, powerful rhythm and driving beat all linked by her expressive vocals.



Incredibly listenable, filled with passion and that feeling of injustice, one of the best singles I’ve heard this year and it suggests her upcoming album will be something very special



