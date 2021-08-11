Single Joanne Shaw Taylor Let Me Down Easy Andy Snipper Share with:





Joanne Shaw Taylor has been building her career around stunning guitar playing, her sultry and steamy vocals and excellent songwriting.

Her new album, produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith, features covers of some Blues and soul classics and this track, originally by Little Milton, is one of them.



Aaaand it is stunning.



Her vocals are smoky and she brings real passion to the track. Somehow Bonamassa and Smith have managed to make her voice clear and really brought out the ‘cackle’ in her tone and she brings an almost Janis-like steaminess to the number. Her guitar solo, as the track builds to a real crescendo, is exquisite and the massive horn laden backing really delivers a punch.



I’ve been a fan of Taylor since she first emerged a decade back but this is one of the best performances I’ve heard from her.

A real killer track.





