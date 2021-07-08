Iowa is becoming known as a breeding ground for dark, brooding music. The state known for its agriculture and plain-spoken politics is the epitome of middle America. Lurking behind the cookie-cutter facade of white bread Americana is a counter-culture that feels forgotten or even actively suppressed. The religious right-wing element oppresses free-thinking liberal youth and the vestiges of art and culture in which these Iowan outcasts could find connection, seldom make their way through their towns. A pilgrimage to Chicago being the only way to be an active part of the culture. This week's death of Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison (a virtuosic player whether or not you liked his projects) again put the spotlight on Iowa's growing scene of brooding misfits looking to break out of their midwest cages.



Killed by The Architects is the new project from Chicago-based dark indie rock artist Jamie Berkes. The singer and multi-instrumentalist was born and raised in Iowa before moving to Chicago to practise and study medicine. Through this, he has carried with him the themes of lost youth, regret, dystopia, and existentialism which he has poured into his self-titled debut album. Along with producer Antony Ablan, Berkes has crafted a collection of songs that embraces indie rock's dark corners from iconoclastic pioneers like Joy Division through to modern practitioners like Interpol and beyond.



A measured but playful tone is struck at the outset of the opener 'I'm a Ghost'. Hushed murmurs like faded monk chants usher in Berkes' expressive verse. He laments the disconnection of a culture of ghosting, each of us giving up on new relationships far too easily. The meandering low lead has an odd french horn-like fanfare to it. Berkes' voice at times hits the pitch of a Win Butler, belting out post-modern truisms. 'In Your Arms' continues the lowkey anthemic indie vibe with Berkes' voice sounding like Neil Young's questioning bellow if he had started his career in 2004 New York rather than 1960's California.



'Like a Quote You Once Saw' is an earnestly sung tribute looking back on various crashes and burns. The steady lurching pacing, deepened guitars, and eventual crescendo of thudding drums of 'One More Time' recalls the macabre mood of the Black Angels and by retracing their roots, their progenitors the Velvet Underground. The track 'Chicago' named for his home base continues on this dark psych club vibe as his vocals plod around in deep puddles of echo and reverb. An entrancing mantra about the Blues city. The B-side features emotional confessionals like 'So I Can Leave' and third-quarter rally rocker 'Shatter' to bring some Keith-infused rock 'n' roll to the homestretch.



Killed by The Architects is a bold first release from this Chicago songsmith. His tracks offer open, vulnerable expressions and dark, brooding grooves to scratch that dark indie itch. There are times where the parts straddle that border between loose and sloppy but Berkes manages to pull it all together under the umbrella of feel. Hopefully, more psych stompers like 'One More Time', 'Chicago', and 'Shatter are to come from this up-and-coming artist with mid-west roots and a downtown edge.