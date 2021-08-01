Live Camp Bestival 2021 Lulworth Castle, Dorset Jennifer Joyce Share with:





After a long wait, hard times and so much uncertainty for the music industry, Lulworth Castle opened its beautiful grounds to around 30,000 campers for Camp Bestival 2021, Rob and Josie Da Bank's award winning family-focused festival.



That’s right, festival season is back in full swing and in all its glorious sunny, rainy and everything else mode! Dancing and sparkling in a field with your arms wrapped around your people is what we’ve all needed for so bloody long.



The music, like the festival, is all about rediscovering lost youths, something for the kids and just feeling the freedom like no other.

Jam packed with great music, performances, activities and loads more fresh ideas for all ages. There really was something for everyone everyday. Across the weekend we were able to enjoy a cornucopia of activities and attractions including 101 Free Things for Kids to do, Comedy, Theatre, Circus, Authors, Talks, The World’s Biggest Bouncy Castle, Inflatable Church, Dressing Up Tent, Yoga & Meditation, Spinning Discos, Streetfood, The W.I Tea Tent, Cocktail Bars, Silent Discos, Bedtime Stories, Giant Sandpits, Bushcrafts, Den-Building, Soft Play Tent, Arts & Crafts and so much more.

The Caravanserai which continues to grow in it's eclectic mash-up of societies leftovers with chopped-up trailers and late night cabaret.



Fabulous Friday

The Castle stage was opened by Robby and Bez Doorly’s party in true Bez style, followed by #resolution2020, CBeebies Mister Maker & Rebecca, BAFTA award-winning presenters Sam Nixon and Mark Rhodes, Brainiac Live, Big Fish Little Fish, Junior Jungle slamming the BIG tunes down one after another.

A highlight in the big top was Georgia (daughter of left field Neil Barnes) there really isn’t anything this lass does not do, fantastic performance. We saw more of the main man Rob Da Bank and Tayo for a Purple Prince Rave up.



Sophie Ellis Bextor was replaced with ABBA’s tribute Bjorn Again. Headlining was pop and dance princess Becky Hill with her stunning solo material.



Sensational Saturday

To see our little people’s face light up we started the day with Mr Tumble followed by Dick and Dom who got everyone to their feet for a Rave up. We then went to laugh out loud at a Laughter Yoga session to recharge, recentre and power up before leaving the kids with the Festival Freckles Nannies and having some well deserved adult party time.



We watched the legendary Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess bring some indie rock n roll to the big top. Followed by some good time partying to one of the most respected DJs in the world Norman Jay MBE. Jo Whiley’s 90’s Anthems all time classics followed by Indie band The Blossoms.



The highlight of the weekend was undoubtedly Fatboy Slim who dropped Banga after Banga Illuminating the sky in rave strobes and showing twisted animations. Cook is a force, bounding around the stage on his birthday singing along with his veteran ravers and their offspring. An absolutely mind blowing performance. It wasn’t his first appearance of the day, his 11 year old daughter Nelly aka FatGirlSlim had her DJ Debut in the Bollywood tent passing on the FatBoy baton.



Slower paced Sunday

We started Sunday right - ‘sock n rock’ with Andy and the odd socks a CBeebies fav. We welcomed a slower Scrumpy Sunday with the good old Wurzels ‘Combine Harvester’, London Garage Orchestra and bopped about for Craig Charles funk and soul show. Then took it up a level for some Brit-rock, The Sherlocks and national treasures Reef putting our hand on it for the indie rock anthems.



Groove Armada’s electronic dance duo closed the festival to techno tunes and soft vocals. Above the castle, the special fireworks finale lightened up the skies and faces bringing Camp Bestival 2021 to a close.



There were clear challenges in booking overseas acts but they weren’t missed. All the best of British stepped up to the plate, many playing for the first time in 18 months to bring a fantastic weekend of music and entertainment to a very appreciative and energised audience.



A huge thank you to the Camp Bestival family for an unforgettable weekend, it’s been truly emotional and we can’t wait to see you next year.