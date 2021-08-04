Part Drum and Bass, part World Music, wholly transcendent. So reads the press release for new single “Invoke,” from Zen Dub (aka Kai Norton), an experienced musician who incorporates into his work sounds and inspirations taken from his travels across Southern American and Asia. It's pleasing that this is a genre which has endured, you might even say matured, since its emergence in the 1990s. There's something undeniably hypnotic and appealing which arises from fast, processed beats married to lush electronic soundscapes, and the combination offers up a lot of possibilities.



“Invoke” opens with a crash, before settling down to a vibrant bed of fluttering birds, descending keys and female vocals. The beat kicks in with real charm and pathos, driving forward with breathless energy. Wordless vocals swirl in and around, electronic signals burble and run like water, chords sound from distant places. Norton has a knack for mixing and matching disparate elements into a cyborg creation of arresting power. Drums and bass form the bedrock, but Norton injects more than enough melody and invention to keep you listening.