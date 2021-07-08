Album Piera ‘Love Is Meant For You’ Newsdesk Share with:





Pride doesn’t end at the end of June. Yes, it’s not officially the rainbow month, but here at Music News we believe it’s Pride all year round, which is why we’re still championing the gorgeously romantic and LGBTQ+ proud anthem from Piera van de Wiel, ‘Love Is Meant For You’.



A joyous celebration of queer love, Piera is on top form with ‘Love Is Meant For You’, a simplistic yet affecting song about confessing your true feelings to your crush. It’s a glowing example of the kind of joy that can be found in LGBTQ+ life and love, something equally as important as the struggles this community faces globally on a daily basis.



The song itself makes use of a plucked guitar pattern, soft and summery. Piera’s voice is ethereal and delicate, floaty over the top of the melody like a breathless woman in love. When the chorus kicks in, so do the drums, tying the song all together and kicking some energy into the tune. It’s a brilliant example of power found in femininity, as Piera never once sacrifices that dainty tone when showing her true colours in this song.



The sky-high middle eight is reminiscent of the stellar storytelling of Swift, drawing the story of the song all together and providing yet another layer of dynamics and textures which are needed to craft the perfect love song. Suddenly, all the instruments drop out and we’re back to a stripped back chorus which shows off Piera’s vocals.



It’s a satisfying ending, one which cements the mission statement of the song - that love is fun, and shouldn’t be taken seriously. And, of course, it’s for everyone.



