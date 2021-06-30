Single Emma Wilson & Terry Reid See You In The Monrning / Nuthin Andy Snipper Share with:





Emma Wilson finally met one of her musical heroes when they were both booked as part of a tribute to Jack Bruce at the Shepherds Bush Empire. Terry Reid had flown in from LA just for the show and was approached by the northern lass greeting him with a tale of talking to him outside the toilets at Newcastle’s Cluny.

The end result is this double ‘A’ sided single, produced by Reid and with him contributing vocals on one track along with bass and guitars on both tracks.



The two tracks couldn’t be much more different. ‘Nuthin’ is a belting bit of soul tinged Blues while ‘See You In The Morning’ is much softer and more intense for all that.



‘Nuthin’ is almost a throwaway number but great to listen to with fine piano from Alessandro Brunetta and a really danceable kick to it.



‘See You In The Morning’ has a real story in the lyrics, telling of an almost tryst from the point of view of the parties desperate to get together but each aware of the others partner – shades of Brief Encouter. Reid’s vocal is remarkably close to Wilson’s and their duet really tugs at the old heart strings.



I’m a big fan of Emma Wilson and these two songs definitely fit into her cache. I am also a long term fan of Terry Reid and hearing his singing alongside Emma Wilson is a great combination.



Very listenable for all the right reasons.

