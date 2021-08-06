An interesting release here from the multi-talented, Moroccan-born Karen Ruimy. Perhaps best known for her flamenco work (Ruimy both dances and sings, including a star turn at the Edinburgh Festival), Ruimy comes with a fascinating back-story. She gave up a high-flying career in global finance to pursue artistic and spiritual endeavours. Since then she has successfully operated as an author and interviewer, contributing to Psychologies Magazine and Harper's Bazaar's online arts channel. She has a fashion label, an app (focused on spiritual well-being) and is well-known for her philanthropic work. That's an awful lot for one person, but music, it seems, is an enduring love of Ruimy's. After several albums of flamenco music, Black Coffee marks a departure.



What we have here is a mix of popular standards and modern covers, re-imagined by Ruimy with help from Killing Joke's Martin Glover and producer/musician Tim Bran, who will be familiar to many thanks to his work with Dreadzone, Julian Cope and others. The first thing to say about Black Coffee is that it's a remarkably focused and well-produced set, lavish and self-sufficient. There is a dreamy, jazzy, kitsch feel to all the cuts, a classic pop aesthetic married to quirky adventurism.



The title-track, previously made famous by a whole host of greats, shimmers and shimmies. Ruimy's breathy vocals are a perfect match for the brassy arrangement. Psychedelic colours flicker around the edges, a nod to 60s jazz soundtracks and dreamy exotica by the likes of Les Baxter. The production and playing are excellent, from the walking bass-line to the spiraling orchestral flourishes and trumpet solo. A hint of warbling synths and subtle touches of electronica add to the enjoyably idiosyncratic audio palette. Dream A Little Dream Of Me, sung in French, is wistful and fun, coloured by accordion and some lovely violin. It plays out like a hazy, multi-coloured dream. A little touch of Sergeant Pepper here, a dash of Serge Gainsbourg there. Once again, there's much to enjoy, and enough depth to repay your time.



A delightful cover of Radiohead's Paranoid Android comes next, here transformed into a delicate, Eastern-tinged wonder, with xylophone, hand-percussion and echoing piano. It's a hard track to cover, but Ruimy and company really out-do themselves, retaining all the lyrical and melodic power of the original whilst also teasing out new textures and feelings. Vocally, Ruimy is strong throughout this set, smooth of delivery and injecting enough emotion to hook the ear. Jai Deux Amours flows on a cloud of old-school electronic beats and accordion, with some nice jazz-guitar riffs and a seductive, desert-island sheen. Lana Del Rey's Video Games gets a makeover, sung here in French over a languid, synth-fuelled backdrop. The song opens up nicely into a full orchestral arrangement, full of mystery and danger.



La Vie En Rose takes us out, slow and sweet, with keening strings and punctuating brass. Ruimy brings plenty of pathos to the table. It's a great way to finish a truly enjoyable set.