Lunatraktors debut album ‘This Is Broken Folk’ was a revelation – traditional folk cues but presented in a completely unique manner. Unsurprisingly, they made many top 5 lists last year.



The team of Carli Jefferson – vocals, dancing, drums, percussion - and Clair Le Couteur – vocals, harmonium, melodica, Korg Monologue & piano – hasn’t changed but Julian Whitfield’s recording & mastering have given them a greater depth of production and shaved the roughest edges without losing any of the abrasive and powerful heart of their music.



They make their own statements about the current state of the nation, laying down future folk songs in the same way that folk artists have done for centuries, but they also cover some classic folk and suborn numbers such as ‘The Unquiet Grave’ to reflect modern times - even a Leonard Cohen piece, ‘Lover Lover Lover’ in their own style.



Every track is a statement all of its own and they take a few listens before complete understanding sinks in but it is well worth the effort and there is much to be earned from persevering.



The staccato rhythms and drones are all there as well as Clair’s massive vocal range and the album is another triumph – as these two grow, their talents are growing apace and the music is better for it.



