Ok, so you’re the hottest band around at the moment, your new album is getting 5* reviews all over, you’ve put Montreal on the musical map for pete’s sake! What next? A livestream performance of the entire album to launch it to the world of course.



So they did and if you have tickets to see them live on their upcoming tours you might want to buy tickets to two shows because live, these guys are mighty! They will be supporting King King in February – looks like a great show.



The format is a few moments of the band talking about the track and then a live performance of said track from a church in Montreal. Very few tricks or flashy camerawork, giving you a real view of them as a live band and really catching the power and vitality of their live persona.



This is their third album and they gotten to this point by constant touring, writing together, living in tour vans and it all shows on stage – there is a joi de vivre about their playing, a real sense of family and no little skill.

They have all the moves and everything revolves around Lee-La’s vocals and while she holds the centre of stage with that raw Janis-esque voice it feels as though everything else behind her is in constant motion – they are the absolute epitome of the modern rock band.



The tracks all benefit from the live environment, a little bit larger, brighter and definitely louder. The setlist included tracks from both their previous albums as well as the new one and you can see that they have developed as a band but started from a really strong point.



This livestream was The Damn Truth showing exactly what they are about.



Setlist:



This is Who We Are Now

Tomorrow

Only Love

Lonely

Everything Fades

The Fire

Look Innocent

Full On You

Shot Em (all from 'Now Or Nowhere')



Get With You (from 'Devilish Folk')

Heart Is Cold (from 'Devilish Folk')

Too Late (from 'Dear In The Headlights)

Devilish Folk (from 'Devilish Folk')

Pirates and Politicians (from 'Devilish Folk')

Kinda Awkward (from 'Dear In The Headlights')

Broken Blues (from 'Devilish Folk')



Picture by Ralph Alfonso

