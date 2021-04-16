Single Wily Bo Walker & E D Brayshaw Ain't Hungry No More Andy Snipper Share with:





Another cut from Wily Bo Walker and his band from the Voodooville sessions where he has created an entire landscape of dark hombres and actions best kept secret.



As ever from Wily Bo Walker, this is a dark and grizzled slice of Americana in his inimitable drunk & debauched style. E D Brayshaw’s guitar is simply superb and Clarky on bass together with Ant on drums lay down a strong backing rhythm.



The number was recorded live in the studio and you definitely get the feeling on a band working together as one.



Basically, a stunning single, one of the best he has released this year and one that is a perfect driving song.





