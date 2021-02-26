People across the world have found their own way of coping with the disruption and collective trauma of the past year. Some took the extra time as an opportunity to get in shape or work on an aspect of themselves that was neglected with a full-time work schedule. Others took the time to learn a new skill. Some people became world-class drinkers and smokers. Some doom-scrolled the news until their minds were anxiety-addled time bombs. And others denied the virus's existence, ramped up xenophobia, and tried to overthrow the government. What a fun year!



Artists have all expressed themselves in different ways. Live bands had to adapt to the tectonic shift of not having an audience to bounce their ideas and energy off of, shifting to the bizarre artifice of livestreams. The nature of their art has shifted too and we will be seeing this wave of COVID-themed or at least COVID-influenced art for years to come. In general, artists have become even more introspective with human interactions being halted. Some write of the isolation and some write as a salve to the isolation.



Australian house/downbeat producer Captn K decided to give us a warm blanket of nostalgia to sit in as we ride out the end of this bizarre period for the planet. His latest record Salad Days is a collection of lo-fi deep house tracks that take the sounds of the electronic surge of the last decade of the 20th century and uses them to hack into the positive memory centres of Gen X and Y as they come into middle age in this turbulent time. Of the album, the artist himself, Nathan Nisbit says: “This is music for the lockdown generation. Inspired by the sounds of the 90s house scene and the frustration over the state of things, a planet suffering and a people on the edge. Yearning for a new attitude, a variation on a theme, the ep pulls on those nostalgia strings. The end result has surprising parallels with love lost. However, the music is inspiring and warm. It's sadness and happiness at the same time!”



The title track opens the album with the familiar rhythm of artificially decaying toms and chunky digital hi-hats that ruled the electric circus days of the 1990s. With the support of steady bass and clap samples, Nisbit waxes poetic about his waning youth as cycling woozy synth sounds act as a time machine taking you back through the carefree times of your upbringing. 'Unspoken Words' paints the picture of barren streets and shuttered bars with a dazed reticence. Nisbit embraces this locked down life with his isolation partner, “I'm so glad this cage I'm in is with you” as warm keys DJ a lazy Sunday dance party.



'Body and Soul' offers up classic chill lo-fi house for you to drift away to. The broken breaks of 'Try Harder' will get your head bobbin' as the Captn takes you on a smooth night ride. With 'Down Low', Nisbit fully harnesses the power of dynamics. The beat comes and goes slyly shifting instruments as a nebulous drone covers the proceedings. At times, a subtle drip is all that remains of the rhythm. The subtlety is hypnotic and lands this sleeper as one of the album's best tracks. 'City Tracking' rounds out the EP with a trip into the underbelly of the city after dark. A ritual that has been far rarer this year than most. Still, you can slap on Salad Days, go for a rip at night and look back wistfully at those early mornings in dark, sweaty basement venues.



Salad Days uses a strong sense of nostalgia and the welcoming vibe of lo-fi house to trigger that dopamine to get you through these altered times. Captn K's love of late 80s and 90s electronica creates an inviting sonic palate which he uses to echo our loves and apprehensions in the time of COVID.

