Music seems to have one of two goals in mind, to disarm or to challenge. Pop music most obviously uses familiar sounds and chords and loops them so they can be digested in an easy, inconspicuous manner. It feels like being home after a hard day at work, being in a place you don't have to think. The other side of the spectrum is the avant-garde. Those maniacal musical psychotics whose main drive is to deliver something you've never heard before. The rules of melody are eschewed, the rhythms erratic. The Zappa's of the world implanted the song in your memory not by familiar inception but by sheer bewilderment.



The debut album from Electric Treatment Free abides by the latter school of thought. The project's architect Mark Uygur designs his pieces with the frantic cacophony of a bustling metropolis. This artist from Ottawa, Canada makes a collection of sounds that feels very much influenced by the fast-paced, LED-soaked cityscape of a Tokyo or Hong Kong. A kind of fractured yet symbiotic ballet takes place with muffled transmissions popping in and out as signposts along the way.



The opening track 'study 4' takes the delicate sounds of Air or Squarepusher and gives them the looped momentum of a Battles track. Glowing reflections of electric whirring are met with toy piano arpeggios that swoop and dive in avian yips. The ascending lines persist insistently. Like a music box running out of juice, the track drags to a listless pace before getting wound up again to finish in a flurry of Original Series Star Trek bridge background noises. 'andrei's bright day' and 'brother sleep' offer quick minute-long segues of muffled pastiche and chaotic anxious piano runs that show little adherence to the conventions of Conservatory composition. 'brother sleep's archaic trans-Atlantic phone message over electric piano feels strongly of Wes Anderson, particularly his opening to Moonrise Kingdom.



A proggy lo-fi riff drives 'maths (conlon guitars)'. The degradation of the primitive synth tone can't help but make you nostalgic for something. But what? The brief EP concludes with 'fort smith' which seems to explore the many distractions of the mind cutting sharply from unruly, stuttered piano runs to Matrix motorcycle chase scene and back within the song's two minutes and forty-four seconds.



Electric Treatment Free takes the chaos of avant-garde and wraps it in a soft, furry pillow. The notes get erratic and the parts jump back and forth skittishly but the tones are warm and wistful, taking advantage of the now-familiar hug of low-fi production. This isn't chainsaws into distorted microphones with devil yelps. This is your childhood toys hit by lightning and coming alive.