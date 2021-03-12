Sweet were renowned as Glam Rockers in the early seventies but at heart they were always a hard rock band and their 1975 album ‘Desolation Boulevard’ showed them at their best. ‘Set Me Free’ was one of the tracks on that seminal album and has since been covered by many of the best of British Heavy Metal as well as Vibce Neill (Motley Crue) & Billy Idol.



Sweet re-recorded the album with their new line up as ‘Isolation Boulevard’ and this single typifies their new/old sound. The band’s sound is still there, typified by founding member Andy Scott on guitar, the biggest difference being the vocals from new singer Paul Manzi, original vocalist Brian Connolly sadly having passed in 1997.



The single is a stonking bit of (very) hard rock with powerhouse drums and the classic Sweet backing vocals and harmonies. Andy Scott’s guitar work is superb and it really is a very modern bit of classic rock.



Essential for anyone into rock with a sense of history.





