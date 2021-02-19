Greywind return with the rock pop goodness of ‘Am I Asleep’.



Readers may remember the Irish outfit from their well received 2017 debut album Afterthoughts. Founded by brother and sister Paul (guitarist) and Steph O'Sullivan, (vocalist) Greywind of played the Reading, Leads and the Isle of Wight Festivals.



They may only have one album in the can, but they’ve been quick to attract admirers. Kerrang! Once said of the musicians’ work “Poetic and graceful, yet musically powerful.”



High praise indeed, but new single ‘Am I Asleep’ ably demonstrates Greywind’s quality.



The rock track is tinged with pop and is in earworm. Steph’s vocal is strong and very catchy. The performance sounds very similar to Bonnie McKee’s 2013 single American Girl .

An effect added to the voice gives it a sort of American accent.



If you want to take the song as merely a head bopper then you’ll be pleased to know the voice meshes well with a dominant drum, tingling piano and a nice supporting guitar riff.



This enjoyable sound appears to hide within it themes of depression and feelings of inadequacy.



O'Sullivan sings:



“My solace came,

I fell asleep at the wheel

but I’m ok,

I’ll find more comfort this way

I died again,

I have given up

I died again,

things are looking up”.





The tale’s protagonist is struggling to manage life despite occasionally finding a ray of light. The stark lyrics clue the listener in quickly and effectively as they sketch a forlorn state of mind.



Overall, ‘Am I Asleep’. is an enjoyable return for Greywind.

