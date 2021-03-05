Among the thousands of bands having to put their dreams of conquering the world on ice, DMA's have more reason to be annoyed than most. A year ago, an autumn show at London's Alexandra Palace beckoned, but it's long since been rescheduled, with no guarantee of when (or if) they'll take the stage. Still, they've been afforded some time in which to take stock of what they've achieved, and selling out the capital's Brixton Academy - as they did last March - is a feat worthy of celebration in itself. Hence this live album.



So, how do DMA's play the gig of their lives (thus far)? Well, they waste no time, hitting the ground running with early gem 'Feels Like 37', which - like most of the songs played tonight - is lent an enjoyably raw edge in the live setting. Clearly not a man of words (except for when singing), vocalist Tommy O'Dell says little between songs, perhaps for the better when you consider that they pack no fewer than 17 tunes into what is effectively a best-of set.



No little credit is due to the crowd, who are on full-throated form for the likes of 'Silver' and 'Delete', and who greet even the then-unreleased 'Life Is A Game Of Changing' like old friends. Alas, they're unable to lift ponderous ballad 'In The Air' out of mediocrity, whilst main set closer 'Play It Out' goes on rather longer than it needs to. A rare treat is saved for the encore; the first airing of 'Your Low' in nearly four years, much to everyone's delight.



Ultimately, 'Live At Brixton' won't change how you feel about DMA's, but if you were there that night, you'll definitely enjoy this memento. Equally, if you're as yet unfamiliar with the band, this is as good a place as any to say hello.

ON TOUR - BUY TICKETS NOW! ,