They say Black Sabbath's Master of Reality is the album that launched 1000 metal sub-genres. Every riff, drum figure, and vocal line inspired a band to splinter off in their own direction. Something similar could be said about Radiohead's 1995 enduring triumph The Bends and the indie rock explosion of the following two decades. From the punchy snarl of 'Just' to the somnolent swirl of '(Nice Dream)', each track gave new artists a blueprint for how to take 90s sonics and re-appropriate them for a new millennium. Now that 25 years have passed, the bands that took on Radiohead's influence are influencing new bands of their own. Someone like Grizzly Bear may be tops on the playlist for a band coming up now but the strains of Radiohead DNA are clear to hear.



Dublin indie rock outfit Dizmation, the project of multi-instrumentalist Joey Doyle swims in melancholic dream-pop with brief forays into grungy garage and electro. The new record Sea Area Forecast features an abundance of hanging distorted chords, restless-summer meandering guitar leads, and undeniably Yorkeian vocals. A child in the lineage of Radiohead's influential second release.



The opener 'One More Time with Feeling' saunters out of the gate with a listless, nowhere to be vibe. 'My Iron Lung' guitar leads and fuzzed-out rhythm guitar bordering on shoegaze. Doyle urges a “once more unto the breach” mentality with a calm delivery, relishing in the track's devoted patience. 'Still', the album's lead single is put out front with good cause. It is an undeniably catchy tune for a classic reason; simple but highly effective chord structure that when sung over the right way, taps into your core without even knowing the lyrics. Earnestly strummed distorted guitar and steadily driving tom-led drums push this creamy, 90s alternative-fuelled hit.



'Portal' shifts the album into a different gear with the guest appearance of vocalist Aniela. Her sweet voice is light and buoyant perfectly suited to standard pop fare but Doyle uses unconventional chord change choices and rich revving synth sounds to use her talents in a compelling experimental way. The rippling synths that shimmer on top of the track recall the more ambient work of Squarepusher. Another shift happens with the rough and tumble 'Dodgy Connector' where Dizmation goes full garage rock bop. Those fuzz guitars that Doyle uses as cloudy textures throughout the more chilled-out material get lifted up and thrust ahead by simple head-nod anthem drums. The penultimate 'Humanizer' ironically takes things in an electro direction with zapping synths and sharply cut drums. However, the deeply resonant chords that Doyle hits remind us of our humanity amidst the chaos of an increasingly digital planet.



Sea Area Forecast walks a fine line. It delivers wistful, emotional dream pop without getting whiny or insufferable. Doyle does a fantastic job of expressing feelings with smart chord changes and compelling soundscapes, the lyrics are just icing on the cake. If you've drawn the listener to feel something before the lyrics even begin, you've already won.