Single Matt Long And The Revenant Ones Have My Say Andy Snipper





The last few years have seen Matt Long making quite a name for himself, either as lead guitarist and vocals for Catfish or as one of the most popular guest guitarists on the Blues/rock circuit.



His new band, Matt Long & The Revenant Ones, exposes a very different side to Matt’s music and ‘Have My Say’ is a ballsout rocker that raises the heart rate and got even this crippled reviewer dancing around the room.



The sound is darker and heavier than Catfish and intrio formation with Adam Pyke's dark basslines and Kev Hickman's massive drumming the band makes a wonderful noise, pacey and full on with a wonderful riff and throaty vocals from Long.



A great single to kickstart 2021, it should be a monster.

